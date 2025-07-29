Hyderabad: When we talk about luxury in Bollywood, names like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra come to mind. But long before them, it was actress Nadira who brought glamor and class to the silver screen and the streets. Born as Florence Ezekiel into a Baghdadi Jewish family in Iraq, Nadira made history not just with her films but also with her lifestyle.

A Trailblazer in Indian Cinema

Nadira moved to India in the late 1930s and started her film journey at just 11 years old with the movie Mauj. She earned Rs. 1200 for that film, which was quite a sum back then. Her big break came in 1952 with Aan, followed by major roles in Shree 420, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, and Julie, the latter winning her a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The Iconic Rolls-Royce Story

Nadira wasn’t just known for her acting. She became the first Indian actress to own a Rolls-Royce, a symbol of ultimate luxury and exclusivity. She imported the car from abroad, making headlines and starting a trend that many celebrities followed decades later.

She was known for playing bold characters, often as the vamp or temptress. Despite being typecast, she remained one of the highest-paid actresses in the 1950s and 60s, earning up to Rs. 3600 per film.

Nadira continued acting in supporting roles through the 70s and 80s and made her final appearance in Josh (2000). She passed away in 2006 at the age of 73 due to a prolonged illness. Her family later moved to Israel, but Nadira stayed in Mumbai, where she lived a quiet yet proud life.