1978 Rolex watch with Dubai ruler’s signature sold for Rs 2 cr

A unique Rolex watch with the signature of Dubai’s ruler was sold for Dirham 1.1 million (Rs 2,48,42,615) at an auction at the Concrete venue at Alserkal Avenue in the Al Quoz district in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This came during a recent inaugural auction of rarest cars and watches by RM Sotheby’s in Dubai, which grossed a total of Dirham 63.788 million (Rs 1,43,93,90,052) in sales.

The Rolex Daytona, made around 1978, features the UAE coat of arms and the Arabic signature of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who was at the time the Minister of Defence.

The auction saw three supercars, in addition to the luxury watch, sold for over Dirham 10 million (Rs 22,56,79,534) each.

The top seller of the night was the 2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR, followed by the rare 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss.

The sale was a significant success in a crucial area of the collector car market.

“What a wonderful way to embark on our auction expansion into the Middle East. We have been working hard over the past few years to grow our presence in the region and are enthused with the interest generated in our inaugural sale as well as the excellent results,” said Peter Wallman, chairman of RM Sotheby’s UK and EMEA.

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss sold for $3,211,250 at Dubai!



A new record! pic.twitter.com/cLwnVq18Cd — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) March 8, 2024