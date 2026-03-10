Hyderabad: Today, entertainment is unlimited. We have smart televisions, PlayStations, smartphones and streaming platforms like Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. Movies, music and games are available instantly with just a tap.

But rewind the clock about four decades.

In the early 1980s, television had not yet reached many Indian households. Entertainment options were limited, and devices that could bring music into the home were truly special. Among them, the tape recorder stood out as one of the most prized gadgets.

Now, an old Philips tape recorder advertisement from the 1980s printed in Telugu has resurfaced on social media, sparking nostalgia among many who grew up in that era.

The advertisement showcases several Philips radio-cassette models that were popular at the time. What surprises many people today is the price range of these machines.

The most premium model in the ad cost Rs. 3,400, while the most affordable one was priced at Rs. 1,025. In between were several models with different features and speaker designs.

While these numbers may sound modest today, they were quite expensive back then. For many middle-class families in the 1980s, buying a tape recorder often meant saving money for months. Owning one was considered a sign of modern living.

Philips played a key role in shaping this era of music. The company introduced the compact cassette format in 1963, which later became one of the most widely used ways to store and play music across the world.

In India during the 1980s and 1990s, tape recorders became the centre of home entertainment. People recorded songs from radio programs, played cassette albums of film music and even saved personal messages.

Many still remember the small rituals of cassette culture, waiting patiently for a favourite song to play on the radio, pressing the record and play buttons together, and sometimes using a pencil to rewind a tape when it got stuck.

For a generation that grew up in those years, the tape recorder was more than just a gadget. It was the soundtrack of family gatherings, road trips and everyday life.