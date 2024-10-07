19th contestant of Bigg Boss 18: An ANIMAL joins show, watch

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 18 officially kicked off on October 6, 2024, airing on Colors TV, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returning as the host for the 15th consecutive year. Known for its dramatic twists and larger-than-life moments, the show’s premiere was no different, captivating audiences across India.

The grand opening night saw a total of 18 contestants entering the house, each bringing their own flavor and personality to the Bigg Boss arena. Among the notable contestants were popular actors like Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shirodkar. Salman Khan, as always, engaged with each contestant, keeping the energy high and the audience hooked.

However, it was the final contestant that truly took everyone by surprise.

Gadhraj, A Donkey In Bigg Boss 18 House

Salman Khan introduced Gadhraj, a donkey, as the 19th contestant, leaving both the audience and the housemates in splits.

The unique addition has already stirred curiosity among fans, with many wondering what role Gadhraj will play in the show and how the other contestants will react to this unusual housemate.

To further heighten the anticipation, a new promo was shared on Instagram. The official handle of Bigg Boss posted, “Ghar ke iss unique sadasya ne laaya mahaul mein ek twist, kya gharwaalein laa paayenge iss mein naye behaviour ke shift? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Fans can catch all the drama and entertainment of Bigg Boss 18, with episodes airing Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. and weekends at 9:30 p.m. on Colors TV. The show will also be streaming on JioCinema, with a 24-hour live feed available for JioCinema Premium subscribers.

