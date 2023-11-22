1K boats set to leave Turkey for Gaza waters in new ‘Freedom Flotilla’

About 1,000 international boats to leave Turkey on Thursday, November 23, for Gaza water in a bid to disrupt Israeli marine activity, Turkish media reported.

This came in response to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Volkan Oksu, one of the organizers of the protest, said in an interview with the Turkish daily Haber7 that “Once we enter Gaza’s territorial waters, our aim is to cut off the sea supply line to Israel, along with all civilian ships that come. to support the genocide for one week or up to 10 days.”

The 4,500 people from 40 countries taking part and the most intense participation came from Russia with 313 boats, then Spain with 104 and Turkey will join with 12, adds Okcu.

The flotilla will make a first stop in Cyprus before heading to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

Okcu pledged that protesters would strictly adhere to international rules and refrain from carrying any weapons, including pocket knives, to prevent Israel from gaining an excuse to intervene.

Bodrum'a geldim, akşam 8'e kadar yat ve yelken klüpleri ile görüşeceğim, uluslararası kulüplerden de ciddi bir katılım söz konusu birlikte hareket etmek en doğrusu gibi görünüyor…



Akşam 8'de bodrum merkezde olacağım katılacak arkadaşlar ile toplantı yapar planlamaya son… https://t.co/9OdGI4lLxn pic.twitter.com/ITAT7aJAko — Volkan Okçu (@VolkanOkcuoglu) November 17, 2023

The protest action bears resemblance to the 2010 “Gaza Freedom Flotilla” attempt to break through the naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, which was intercepted by the Israeli Navy.