1K boats set to leave Turkey for Gaza waters in new ‘Freedom Flotilla’

The 4,500 people from 40 countries taking part and the most intense participation came from Russia with 313 boats, then Spain with 104.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2023 9:05 pm IST
1,000 boats to leave Turkey for Gaza waters
Representative image (Photo: AP)

About 1,000 international boats to leave Turkey on Thursday, November 23, for Gaza water in a bid to disrupt Israeli marine activity, Turkish media reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This came in response to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Volkan Oksu, one of the organizers of the protest, said in an interview with the Turkish daily Haber7 that “Once we enter Gaza’s territorial waters, our aim is to cut off the sea supply line to Israel, along with all civilian ships that come. to support the genocide for one week or up to 10 days.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
South African Parliament votes to shut Israel’s embassy, suspend ties

The 4,500 people from 40 countries taking part and the most intense participation came from Russia with 313 boats, then Spain with 104 and Turkey will join with 12, adds Okcu.

The flotilla will make a first stop in Cyprus before heading to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

Okcu pledged that protesters would strictly adhere to international rules and refrain from carrying any weapons, including pocket knives, to prevent Israel from gaining an excuse to intervene.

The protest action bears resemblance to the 2010 “Gaza Freedom Flotilla” attempt to break through the naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, which was intercepted by the Israeli Navy.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd November 2023 9:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button