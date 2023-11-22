South African Parliament votes to shut Israel’s embassy, suspend ties

In the wake of increasing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip since October 7, the South African Parliament has voted in favour of a resolution to shut down Israeli embassy in Pretoria and suspending all diplomatic ties until a ceasefire is implemented.

On Tuesday, November 21, a majority of 248 members of the National Assembly voted in favour of the resolution and 91 lawmakers from opposition parties voted against it.

Some of the lawmakers chanted ‘Free, Free Palestine’ in parliament as a result of the vote being announced.

The resolution was proposed on Thursday, November 16 by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, through its leader Julius Malema, which received support from the African National Congress (ANC).

On Monday, November 20, Israel summoned its ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, for consultations in protest against the recent statements of the African country’s senior officials regarding support for the Hamas movement.

Israel’s decision came after South Africa, Bolivia, Bangladesh, Comoros, and Djibouti submitted a request to the International Criminal Court to investigate Israeli attacks on Gaza.

On Friday, November 10, South Africa recalled its own ambassador and diplomatic staff from Israel, and the government has repeatedly described the Israeli campaign in Gaza as “genocide”.

The Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip for 47 days, leaving more than 14,128 Palestinian killed, including over 5,840 children and 3,920 women, in addition to more than 33,000 injured, 75 percent of whom are children and women.