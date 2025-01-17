1K surveyors, 400 engineers to be hired for Telangana housing scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has directed chief secretary A Santhi Kumari and higher officials to prepare plans for the selection of 1,000 surveyors needed for the implementation of the Indiramma Illu scheme.

He also directed the officials to select the revenue officials to be assigned to all the villages in the state, by selecting them from VROs and VRA cadres, after conducting an exam for the purpose.

During a review meeting held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad on Friday, January 17, officials informed him that presently there were only 274 engineers with the housing corporation, and 400 more engineers were required for the implementation of Indiramma Illu.

The minister directed chief secretary A Santhi Kumari to consider how the services of engineers in other government departments could be used for this purpose.

He said that under the first phase of the scheme, priority will be given to the beneficiaries who own land. Houses will be constructed for the beneficiaries with neither land nor houses in the second phase.

The minister directed the officials to prepare a special plan for the construction of Indiramma Illu within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).