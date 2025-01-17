Telangana revenue official held for accepting Rs 5000 bribe

Hyderabad: An additional revenue inspector (ARI) at the Dindi Tahasildar’s office in Gundlapally mandal of Nalgonda district was allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe.
The accused have been identified as Nenavath Shyam Naik.
According to reports, the accused demanded Rs 10,000 and accepted Rs 5,000 from a complainant to facilitate an enquiry and forward the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme application of the complainant’s sister. The ACB recovered the tainted money from Naik and confirmed his involvement through a chemical test on his right hand fingers which tested positive for traces of the bribe.
The accused was arrested and produced before Additional SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally where he was remanded to judicial custody.