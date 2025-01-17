Telangana revenue official held for accepting Rs 5000 bribe

Hyderabad: An additional revenue inspector (ARI) at the Dindi Tahasildar’s office in Gundlapally mandal of Nalgonda district was allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe.

The accused have been identified as Nenavath Shyam Naik.

According to reports, the accused demanded Rs 10,000 and accepted Rs 5,000 from a complainant to facilitate an enquiry and forward the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme application of the complainant’s sister. The ACB recovered the tainted money from Naik and confirmed his involvement through a chemical test on his right hand fingers which tested positive for traces of the bribe.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/telangana-acb-arrests-metpalli-sub-registrar-associates-for-bribery-3165209/

The accused was arrested and produced before Additional SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally where he was remanded to judicial custody.