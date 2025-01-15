Telangana ACB arrests Metpalli sub-registrar, associates for bribery

Hyderabad: The sub-registrar of the Metpally mandal and his associates were caught taking bribes by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday, January 15.

The arrested officers have been identified as Mohammad Asifuddin, a sub-registrar in Jagtial district, and his associates Banoth Ravi Kumar and Armoor Ravi, who work as an outsourced office subordinate and assistant document writer respectively.

According to the Telangana ACB, the accused sub-registrar demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000, for delivering the original sale deed and memorandum of deposit of title deeds registered on December 28, 2024. after negotiation, the accused reduced the bribe amount to Rs 5,000. The bribe amount was collected by the assistant document writer Armoor Ravi.

Telangana ACB officials confirmed the bribery after chemical tests turned positive on Ravi’s hands.

The arrested trio will be produced before the special court for SPE & ACB Cases in Karimnagar.

On January 9, the Telangana ACB officials arrested Bheemanapalli Krishna, a principal of a minority residential boys school in Yellandu for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractual teacher.

The complainant, Sandhya Rani, a Telugu teacher at the school, alleged that the principal demanded Rs 10,000 to process her pending salary. After negotiation, the amount was reduced to Rs 2,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Rani approached Telangana ACB officials, who devised a plan to apprehend the principal.

The principal instructed that the bribe be handed over to an attender Kotcherla Rama Krishna, who was caught red-handed and confessed to his involvement. The ACB is conducting further investigations into the case.