Telangana: KTR meets KCR after ACB questioning on Formula-E case

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao met BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KTR) at his Erravalli farmhouse on Friday, January 10, to brief him on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) questioning in connection with the formula-E case on Thursday, January 9.

KTR was believed to have informed KCR of the questions he was asked and the answers he gave during the ACB questioning. KCR reportedly gave some legal advice and other suggestions with regard to the matter.

KCR told the BRS leaders that such situations were common for leaders while in the opposition and that they needed to be prepared for such eventualities while fighting on behalf of the people.

Observing that such cases against the opposition leaders were common, KCR felt that the present chief minister A Revanth Reddy was overstepping his mandate.

KCR felt that people from all sections were dissatisfied with the Congress government, which he said, has accumulated people’s wrath within a short period of its government.

He asked the BRS leaders to go to people based on their issues and advised KTR on how to hold the Congress government accountable for its guarantees.

KTR will be appearing for questioning before the ACB again on January 16.

KTR was booked for allegedly taking out a rally after the ACB questioning on Thursday. The police accused KTR of taking out a rally from the ACB office to Telangana Bhavan, despite them informing him that there would be an interruption caused for the traffic flow because of the rally of BRS workers.