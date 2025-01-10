Hyderabad police file case against KTR, other leaders for unauthorized rally

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Friday, January 10 filed a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and other leaders including Balka Suman, Manne Govardhan, Gellu Srinivas, Jai Simha, Dr Krishank for holding an unauthorized rally at Telangana Bhavan.

The rally which caused public nuisance and obstructed traffic took place after the leaders exited the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) office on January 9 around 5 pm.

According to the complaint filed by sub-inspector Govardhan of Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills police station, the incident occurred around 5:00 pm after KTR attended a gathering in the area. Following the event, a large number of party workers and supporters allegedly gathered on Road No. 12, MLA Colony towards KBR Park in Hyderabad blocking traffic.

Despite police instructions to clear the crowd, KTR reportedly instructed his driver to stop and continued engaging with the gathering, causing disruption. Several BRS party workers and locals ignored Traffic Police instructions, further escalating the situation.

The situation escalated when KTR allegedly instructed his followers to disregard the police’s directives, further complicating efforts to restore normalcy.

A case has been registered under sections 221, 292, 126 (2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

KTR argues with Hyderabad police over media interaction

After getting grilled for six and a half hours by the ACB, the BRS working president and former minister KTR on January 9, found himself arguing with the Hyderabad police over interaction with media persons.

“What is the problem if I speak here?” KTR is seen disputing with police officials who ask him to talk to the media at his party office.

“Why are you scared if I talk to the media?” KTR questions the Hyderabad police officials to which they reply, “It can create a traffic jam. We are doing our duty.”

Formula E Race case

The Formula E case was registered by the Telangana ACB, based on a complaint by Principal Secretary Dana Kishore. In his complaint, he alleged financial irregularities of over Rs 54.88 crore, in payments between HMDA and UK-based Formula-E Operations Limited (FEO).

The ACB registered the FIR under Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the ACB case, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the PMLA, against KTR, Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy.