Video: KTR argues with Hyderabad police over media interaction

Hyderabad: After getting grilled for six and a half hours by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, January 9, found himself arguing with the Hyderabad police over interaction with mediapersons.
“What is the problem if I speak here?” KTR is seen disputing with police officials who ask him to talk to the media at his party office.
“Why are you scared if I talk to the media?” KTR questions the Hyderabad police officials to which they reply, “It can create a traffic jam. We are doing our duty.”
KTR sits down in his vehicle and leaves the spot.
Grand welcome for KTR at Telangana Bhavan
Later, a video emerged where party workers welcomed KTR by carrying him on their shoulders at the Telangana Bhavan.
KTR was summoned by the ACB for questioning regarding the irregularities of funds in the Formula E ‘scam’ case.
Before attending the enquiry, KTR categorically denied any involvement in corruption, stating he has not engaged in any illicit activities and accused some Congress leaders of defaming him for personal gain.
KTR concluded by expressing confidence in the judiciary and constitutional processes, saying, “Even if faced with a thousand cases, we will confront them. We have complete faith and respect for the courts, laws, and the constitution.”