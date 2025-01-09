Video: KTR argues with Hyderabad police over media interaction

Hyderabad: After getting grilled for six and a half hours by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, January 9, found himself arguing with the Hyderabad police over interaction with mediapersons.

“What is the problem if I speak here?” KTR is seen disputing with police officials who ask him to talk to the media at his party office.

“Why are you scared if I talk to the media?” KTR questions the Hyderabad police officials to which they reply, “It can create a traffic jam. We are doing our duty.”

KTR sits down in his vehicle and leaves the spot.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday found himself arguing with the Hyderabad police over interaction with mediapersons.



"What is the problem if I speak here?" KTR is seen disagreeing with police officials who asked him to… pic.twitter.com/FyKCVwaGTi — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 9, 2025

Grand welcome for KTR at Telangana Bhavan

Later, a video emerged where party workers welcomed KTR by carrying him on their shoulders at the Telangana Bhavan.

BRS party workers welcomed their working president KTR by carrying him on their shoulders at the Telangana Bhavan on Thursday. KTR was grilled for six and a half hours by the Anti Corruption Bureau regarding the Formula E scam pic.twitter.com/YxQMjWUq3H — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 9, 2025

KTR was summoned by the ACB for questioning regarding the irregularities of funds in the Formula E ‘scam’ case.

Also Read Formula E ‘scam’: KTR questioned for over 6 hrs at ACB office in Hyderabad

Before attending the enquiry, KTR categorically denied any involvement in corruption, stating he has not engaged in any illicit activities and accused some Congress leaders of defaming him for personal gain.

KTR concluded by expressing confidence in the judiciary and constitutional processes, saying, “Even if faced with a thousand cases, we will confront them. We have complete faith and respect for the courts, laws, and the constitution.”