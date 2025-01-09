Formula E ‘scam’ case: KTR reaches ACB office in Hyderabad for questioning

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) reached the Anti Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) office on Thursday morning, January 9, after he was summoned by officials for questioning in the Formula E ‘scam’ case.

The HC allowed KTR to attend questioning with his advocate but noted that an advocate was not needed during the questioning.

However, one will be permitted to watch from a distance without interfering in the questioning. The bench stated that only one of three lawyers would be permitted to accompany KTR and approved the name of Ramachandran Rao.

Also Read Telangana HC allows lawyer to accompany KTR to ACB office, sets one condition

A day before he was scheduled to appear before the ACB, the former minister filed a petition in the High Court, seeking orders from the ACB to allow his lawyer to be present during the examination.

The ACB, which is probing alleged financial irregularities in the conduct of the Formula-E race in 2023 when BRS was in power, summoned Rama Rao on January 6. He, however, returned from the ACB office after his lawyer was not allowed to be present during questioning.

KTR had submitted a letter to the ACB requesting it to defer his questioning till the Telangana High Court pronounces its order on his quash petition.

After the High Court on Tuesday dismissed KTR’s petition to quash the FIR, the ACB issued another notice to him, directing him to appear before it on January 9.

KTR denies corruption

Speaking to the press before attending the enquiry, KTR denied any involvement in corruption, stating he has not engaged in any illicit activities and accused some Congress leaders of defaming him for personal gain.

He pledged to continue addressing government failures and holding those responsible accountable.

KTR concluded by expressing confidence in the judiciary and constitutional processes, saying, “Even if faced with a thousand cases, we will confront them. We have complete faith and respect for the courts, laws, and the constitution.”