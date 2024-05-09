1st batch of 642 Haj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia from Srinagar

Srinagar: The first batch of 642 pilgrims left for Mecca to perform the Haj on Thursday. The pilgrims gathered at the Haj house, Srinagar, marking the beginning of their sacred journey towards Mecca.

Speaking on the occasion, one of the pilgrims said, “We are thankful to the authorities for providing us with all necessary assistance. We are happy that Allah has chosen us to perform Haj this year.”

As per the details, the reporting time for the first batch of pilgrims was set for 8:30 am. The second batch of pilgrims were scheduled to report at 11:30 am.

Moreover, Dr Shujhat Quershi, Executive Officer (EO) of J&K Haj Committee, said a total of 642 pilgrims are slated to take off from Srinagar International Airport. He added in two flights, a total of 322 pilgrims each will take off today from Srinagar International Airport.

It is important to mention that a total of 7008 Haj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will be embarking on a holy pilgrimage this year.

Family members of Haj pilgrims bidding farewell as they leave for the annual pilgrimage in Srinagar on Thursday

A pilgrim hugs a family member as she leaves for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca on Thursday

The first batch of 642 pilgrims from Srinagar leave for Saudi Arabia

Kashmiri pilgrims walk towards buses to take them to Srinagar international airport on Thursday

Kashmir Muslim Hajj pilgrims walking towards buses which will drop them at the Srinagar international airport on Thursday.