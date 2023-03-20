1st-gen iPhone sold for Rs 45 lakh at auction

San Francisco: A first-generation seal-packed iPhone was sold for $54,904 (around Rs 45 lakh) at auction.

The device originally cost $599 when it was first introduced in 2007, so this is a surcharge of more than $54,000, reports MacRumors.

A former Apple employee, who bought the original iPhone when it was released, placed it for sale on RR Auction.

An “undiscovered” Apple-1 computer was also sold by RR Auction for an undisclosed sum, along with other Apple products and memorabilia that fetched high prices.

About $4,000 was paid for Apple CEO Tim Cook-signed iPhone 11, $12,500 was spent on Steve Jobs-annotated technical manuals, and a Steve Jobs business card sold for $6,188, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that a first-generation iPhone had sold for a record-breaking price of $63,356 (approx Rs 52,00,000) at an auction, the highest sale ever recorded for an original 2007 iPhone.

Meanwhile, in August last year, an unopened first-generation 2007 iPhone in a sealed box had been sold for $35,000 (nearly Rs 28 lakh) in an auction in the US.