1st official pics from Tere Bin 2: Meerub and Murtasim are back!

Islamabad: Well, well, the wait is finally over! The much-anticipated sequel to the hit Pakistani drama series ‘Tere Bin’ is officially on the horizon as producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi confirm the return of the beloved onscreen pair, Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi. The sequel, tentatively titled ‘Tere Bin 2,’ is set to go into production soon, fulfilling the excitement that fans have been eagerly holding onto.

Tere Bin 2’s Official Announcement

Producer Abdullah Kadwani took to X (Twitter) to share the exciting news, along with photos featuring – the show’s co-producer Asad Qureshi, Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi, and himself, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among viewers.

Alhamdulillah the most awaited announcement of the year is finally here… Your all time favourite couple Yumna Zaidi & Wahaj Ali the one & only #Yumhaj ❤️ with their unmatched on-screen chemistry are back with a bang in Tere Bin Season 2… Anticipate milestone achievements as 7th… pic.twitter.com/5UXeujlV94 — Abdullah Kadwani (@KadwaniOfficial) December 29, 2023

While the premiere date is yet to be revealed, the announcement alone has generated buzz and anticipation for the upcoming drama.

The original ‘Tere Bin’ series, which initially premiered in December of the previous year and concluded in July this year, garnered immense popularity for its compelling storyline and the exceptional chemistry between Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi. The duo’s onscreen pairing was a major highlight, making ‘Tere Bin’ one of the most-watched dramas of 2023.

As the wait comes to an end, fans can look forward to the return of Murtasim and Meerub in ‘Tere Bin 2,’ promising another crazy chapter in the story that captured hearts the first time around.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the sequel that is sure to create waves in the world of Pakistani dramas!