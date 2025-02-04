1st wildcard entry in Celebrity MasterChef: Check her name, pic

Mumbai: Celebrity MasterChef India, with its exciting concept and star-studded lineup, continues to impress audiences. Judged by filmmaker Farah Khan alongside celebrated chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, the show features well-known personalities battling it out in the kitchen, whipping up mouth-watering dishes to impress the judges.

Currently, 11 celebrity contestants are competing, and with no elimination last week, the competition is heating up! Now, the makers are adding another thrilling twist, introducing the season’s first wild card contestant.

Ayesha Jhulka in Celebrity MasterChef

Guess who’s entering the game early? It’s none other than Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka! Yes, you read that right. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress will be stepping into the culinary battlefield, bringing new energy, unexpected challenges, and exciting surprises for the contestants and viewers alike.

Ayesha, known for her iconic roles in films like Khiladi, Socha Na Tha, and Umrao Jaan, was last seen in the web series Hush Hush (2022) and Happy Family: Conditions Apply (2023). Insiders reveal that she has already begun shooting for the show!

Meanwhile, the competition remains intense with the following celebrity contestants vying for the title:

Dipika Kakar

Tejasswi Prakash

Niki Tamboli

Mr. Faisu

Usha Nadkarni

Kabita Singh

Chandan Prabhakar

Abhijeet Sawant

Gaurav Khanna

Rajiv Adatia

Archana Gautam

With Ayesha Jhulka entering the game, the competition is bound to get even more exciting! Who do you think will win this season? Who is your favorite contestant? Comment below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Celebrity MasterChef India.