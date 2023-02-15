2.1cr: THIS contestant got highest paycheque from Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 may have come to an end, but the fever among fans is still on and you can still smell the hype around it. Fans are still waiting everyday for new stories about the reality show and its contestants. So, we thought of giving you a quick information on who got the highest paycheque from BB 16 among all the contestants who entered the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Some of the highest paid celebrity contestants of the show were — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan. Sumbul received Rs 12L per week, while Tina charged Rs 8-9L from the makers. Nimrit took home a whopping amount of Rs 8L per week, Stan, on the other hand charged Rs 7L.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants (Twitter)

Highest Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 16

Sumbul Touqeer Khan received the highest paycheque from BB 16. She made an exit from the reality show in 18th week, so if calculate, her total earnings stand at around Rs 2.1cr which is the highest pay compared to other contestants.

MC Stan, winner of Bigg Boss 16, earned Rs 1.33cr for 19 weeks. If we add his prize money which is Rs 31L, then the number goes up to Rs 1.64cr. Stan is followed by Tina Datta who earned Rs Rs 1.3 to 1.5cr.

Winner, Runner-up

MC Stan defeated all other contestants to win Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare walked home with runner-up title, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s journey ended on 3rd position followed by Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.