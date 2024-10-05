2 BRS workers held for creating morphed pictures of Telangana CM

The arrested individuals were identified as spreading abusive images of the chief minister, on a WhatsApp group named "KTR Sena Ranga Reddy"

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 5th October 2024 11:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: The cybercrime department of the Hyderabad city police, on Saturday, October 5 arrested two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) activists for creating and sharing abusive and morphed images of chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The arrested individuals are identified as Gadam Anil Kumar, 27, a resident of Perukapalli, Dharmaram, of Karimnagar district and Kashamoni Ramesh, a resident of Kondurg, Mahaboobnagar district.

According to the police, on October 4, the arrested individuals were identified as spreading abusive images of the chief minister, on a WhatsApp group named “KTR Sena Ranga Reddy”. The police alleged that the post, which is going around on social media could potentially create tensions and promote disharmony among the public.

The arrested individuals were produced before the court in Nampally, Hyderabad and were sent for prosecution remand.

