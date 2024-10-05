Hyderabad: Protests continue over Swami Yati’s controversial remarks

Hyderabad: Protests against controversial Hindu priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand continued in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

A local leader, Shaik Irshad, of Kalapather lodged a complaint with the Kalapather police in the evening. The complaint was acknowledged by Kalapather Inspector Mohd Asif, who assured to take action.

A protest rally was taken out in Kalapathar against Swami Yati Narsing Anand and several people participated in the rally.

Irshad.demanded the chief minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy to direct the Telangana DGP to take action against Yati Narsinghanand.

Similar protests took place at Charminar, Golconda, Amberpet, Madannapet, Bandlaguda, Bhavaninagar and other police station limits in Hyderabad.

In Narayanpet district a rally was taken out by the Muslims to condemn the remarks made by the Hindu priest.