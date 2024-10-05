Hyderabad: Protests continue over Swami Yati’s controversial remarks

Similar protests took place at Charminar, Golconda, Amberpet, Madannapet, Bandlaguda, Bhavaninagar and other police station limits in Hyderabad.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th October 2024 8:55 pm IST
A controversial Hindu religious leader, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati (Photo:X-screengrab)

Hyderabad: Protests against controversial Hindu priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand continued in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

A local leader, Shaik Irshad, of Kalapather lodged a complaint with the Kalapather police in the evening. The complaint was acknowledged by Kalapather Inspector Mohd Asif, who assured to take action.

A protest rally was taken out in Kalapathar against Swami Yati Narsing Anand and several people participated in the rally.

Also Read
Protests erupt against Yati Narsinghanand in Hyderabad for Prophet remarks

Irshad.demanded the chief minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy to direct the Telangana DGP to take action against Yati Narsinghanand.

Similar protests took place at Charminar, Golconda, Amberpet, Madannapet, Bandlaguda, Bhavaninagar and other police station limits in Hyderabad.

In Narayanpet district a rally was taken out by the Muslims to condemn the remarks made by the Hindu priest.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th October 2024 8:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button