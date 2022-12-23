2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 23rd December 2022 5:51 pm IST
Representative image

Paris: A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.

