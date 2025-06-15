2 dead after iron bridge collapses in Pune, several tourists washed away

Pune: At least two persons are feared dead and several may have been swept away after an iron bridge over Indrayani River collapsed on Sunday afternoon, June 15, in Pune’s Maval tehsil, officials said.

A total of 20 to 25 people were on the bridge at the time of the incident.

The incident took place in Kundamala area, which has been seeing heavy rains over the past few days, giving the river a steady flow, an official from Talegaon Dabhade police station said. It was not raining when the bridge collapsed, he added.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | A bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station. 10 to 15 people feared trapped. 5 to 6 people have been rescued. More details awaited: Pimpri Chinchwad Police https://t.co/CiYAnNDiyS pic.twitter.com/g0jm7QE9Xv — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said 38 people have been rescued so far, and 30 of them hospitalised, while six others sustained serious injuries.

The collector said the exact number of people present on the bridge when it collapsed and swept away is being assessed. “We are also assessing how many people are missing,” he added.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel from other specialised units, including the fire brigade, are at the spot, which was crowded due to it being a Sunday, the official added.

The bridge, also known as Kundamala Bridge, is a popular destination during monsoons.

Bridge collapsed due to crowding: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the iron bridge was rusted and, prima facie, gave way as several people were standing on the structure, killing two individuals.

“We have received various versions of the incident. As per the preliminary information, the bridge was old and rusted. Many people were standing on the bridge when it collapsed,” he said

He said a plan for constructing a new bridge over the river was sanctioned.