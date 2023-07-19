2 doctors, medical students booked for attacking advocate at UP hospital

Advocate in his complaint has also alleged that the doctors and students even tore his clothes.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th July 2023 2:48 pm IST
Telangana CID files charge sheet in fake commercial tax challan case
Representative Image

Pratapgarh: Two doctors along with a dozen medical students were booked on Wednesday for allegedly attacking an advocate at the Pratapgarh government medical college in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

BookMyMBBS

SHO Kotwali police station Satyendra Singh said, “Shashikant, an advocate, in a police complaint has alleged that he was attacked and roughed up by Dr Lakshmikant and Dr Sachin of the government medical college on Tuesday. Over a dozen medical students also sided with the doctors and attacked him.”

The incident occurred after an argument between the health facility’s staff and Sashikant, who had gone there with a relative.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Ex-MP Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son Arvind booked for rioting, attempt to murder

The advocate in his complaint has also alleged that the doctors and students even tore his clothes.

The doctors and students, who are yet to be identified, have been booked under the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th July 2023 2:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button