2 drone-dropped packets containing explosives, cash seized near LoC in Jammu

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th December 2023 9:03 pm IST
No flying activities of remotely controlled drones, Police
Representative image

Jammu: Two drone-dropped packets containing six battery-operated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a pistol and some cash were seized in a joint operation by the Army and police near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector here Sunday, officials said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The timely recovery of the packets, believed to have been dropped by Pakistani drones, thwarted major strikes by terrorists on Indian soil, they said.

Also Read
PM Modi interacts with 250 students from Jammu and Kashmir

The officials said the packets were spotted on an open field in Channi Dewano village in the Khour area at around 7.50 am.

MS Education Academy

The Army and the police launched a joint operation immediately and the packets were opened with the help of a bomb disposal squad, leading to the recovery of the IEDs, a 9-mm Italian pistol, three magazines, 30 rounds, a hand grenade and Rs 35,000 cash, they said.

This comes a day after Army troops scuttled an infiltration bid by eliminating a terrorist in the same sector.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th December 2023 9:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button