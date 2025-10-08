‘2 faiths, 1 script’: Bigg Boss fame Sara Khan marries BF Krish Pathak

Hyderabad: Television actress Sara Khan, known for her roles in Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, and Sasural Simar Ka, has tied the knot with actor-producer Krish Pathak. The couple, who dated for a year, registered their marriage in a court ceremony on October 6.

Sara shared on Instagram “Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love..The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak ,the vows await this DECEMBER – Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing as this union is for all.”

Love That Grew Through Patience and Faith

Sara and Krish met on a dating app a year ago. Sara said she felt an instant connection when she saw his picture and made it clear she was looking for a serious relationship. Krish, who has acted in POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, described their bond as a Gen-Z love story. Raised by a single mother, he never believed in marriage until he met Sara. Their relationship, built on understanding and growth, made them realize they were meant for each other.

Their court marriage was an intimate affair, but the couple plans a grand wedding celebration on December 5. Sara expressed that their union represents love beyond religion and that “love is the greatest faith of all.” She added that this marriage marks true partnership and learning together every day.

This is Sara’s second marriage. She was earlier married to actor Ali Merchant on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, but they divorced in 2011. With Krish, the actress says she feels peace, purpose, and the kind of companionship she always longed for.