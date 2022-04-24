2 from MP killed in Telangana road accident

Hyderabad: Two persons from Madhya Pradesh were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on Sunday.

The deceased and injured were all from Madhya Pradesh, police said. A Scorpio vehicle in which they were travelling from Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad rammed into a stationary DCM van on Rajiv Rahadari, the Hyderabad-Karimnagar highway.

The accident occurred near Paddakalvala in Peddapalli mandal. The deceased were identified as Chaitramukhi (25) and Pula Ram (40).

Five others travelling in the vehicle sustained critical injuries. They were shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar.

Police suspect that the driver of the Scorpio dozed off at the wheel resulting in the accident. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.