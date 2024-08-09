2 from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad for cyber fraud

The two arrested individuals were brought to the city under a transit warrant, and police discovered they were linked to 23 other cases of fraud registered across different regions of the country.

Published: 9th August 2024 9:01 am IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two individuals from Rajasthan were apprehended by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau for their alleged roles in financial fraud, where they deceived investors with promises of high returns.

The suspects, Nanda Kishore and Deepak Vaishnav, residents of Beawar district, established an office under the name Salasar Trading Company in Basheerbagh to open a bank account at Bandhan Bank in SR Nagar.

However, upon conducting a physical verification, officials discovered that the company did not exist at the claimed location.

The accused operated the bank account from Beawar and targeted Gajengi Sathaiah from Karimnagar by enticing him through a WhatsApp group called ‘Stock Market’ and a fraudulent website.

Sathaiah was persuaded to invest in the stock market and, believing the claims of the accused, transferred Rs 46 lakh through online transactions.

However, after the accused blocked his access to the fake website, he realized he had fallen victim to cyber fraud.

