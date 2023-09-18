2 held at Bengaluru Airport with e-cigarettes worth Rs 15.9 L

Published: 18th September 2023 10:45 am IST
New Delhi: The Bengaluru Customs officials have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 1,590 packets of e-cigarettes worth Rs 15.9 lakh, an official said on Monday.

A senior Customs official said that the accused, who arrived at Bengaluru Airport by Malaysian Airline, were held on the basis of profiling.

“They were attempting to smuggle 1590 packets of e-cigarettes worth Rs 15.9 lakh. Both have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,” he added.

Further investigations into the matter are on.

