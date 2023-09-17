Ganesh Chaturthi: Blanket ban on sale of meat in Bengaluru on Sept 18

In the wake of Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on Monday, September 18, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) issued a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat in Bengaluru for the day.

The ban was issued by the BBMP’s animal advice division. The city has three authorised slaughterhouses and close to 3,000 licensed meat outlets, according to the data.

Earlier this month, the civic body issued a circular banning the sale of meat and the killing of animals on Shri Krishan Janmashtami on Friday.