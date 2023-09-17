Ganesh Chaturthi: Blanket ban on sale of meat in Bengaluru on Sept 18

Earlier this month, the civic body issued a circular banning the sale of meat and the killing of animals on Shri Krishan Janmashtami on Friday

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 17th September 2023 9:23 pm IST
Representative Image

In the wake of Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on Monday, September 18, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) issued a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat in Bengaluru for the day.

The ban was issued by the BBMP’s animal advice division. The city has three authorised slaughterhouses and close to 3,000 licensed meat outlets, according to the data.

Also Read
UP: Woman, daughter detained for offering namaz at Bareilly temple

Earlier this month, the civic body issued a circular banning the sale of meat and the killing of animals on Shri Krishan Janmashtami on Friday.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 17th September 2023 9:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button