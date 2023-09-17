UP: Woman, daughter detained for offering namaz at Bareilly temple

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2023 3:58 pm IST
Representational photo [IANS]

Bareilly: Police on Sunday detained a 38-year-old woman and her daughter for allegedly offering namaz at a Shiva temple here along with a cleric, officials said.

They said the action was taken after police received a complaint from the Kesarpur village head’s husband, Prem Singh, who alleged that the incident took place on Friday.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Gaurav Singh said the woman and her daughter allegedly offered namaz at the temple on the cleric’s advice.

MS Education Academy

“We have detained one Nazeer (38), her daughter Sabina (19) and cleric Chaman Shah Miyan in a case of hurting religious sentiments,” he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Prem Singh, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 295A (act to outrage religious feelings of a community) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), and an investigation was launched, the CO said.

“The trio has been detained and is being questioned,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2023 3:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button