2 held for stealing mobile phones from hostels in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from hostels across Hyderabad and Cyberabad with their involvement in over 12 cases. A total of 51 mobile phones valued at Rs10,20,000 were recovered from the offenders.

The accused have been identified as Govind Bandari, 24 and Hikmat Rawal, 23, both from Nepal. They were apprehended near Hitech City railway station while moving under suspicious circumstances.

According to reports, the accused who have been residing in Hyderabad for the past six years targeted hostels and bachelor accommodations to steal mobile phones in the early hours. Govind Bandari would enter hostel rooms while the occupants were asleep stealing their mobile phones and fleeing the scene. Whereas, the other accused Hikmat Rawal assisted in disposing of the stolen devices which were later planned to be sent to Nepal.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a thief fell into a well after stealing mobile phones and laptops from a girls’ hostel of an engineering college in Hanamkonda district which is 144.9km away from Hyderabad. Further inquiries by the police revealed that he committed theft of 14 cell phones and six laptops in three days.

The thief had to spend the night in the well and was rescued by the police the next day after alerted by local residents.

According to police, the burglar accidentally fell into the well after committing theft at girls’ hostel at SR Engineering College.

Students alleged that despite thefts the management failed to take necessary action and provided them proper security.