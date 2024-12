Telangana CM to visit hostels in Hyderabad, dine with students

Hyderabad: Amid the rising incidents of food poisoning, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, ministers and higher officials will go on a “surprise inspection” of various gurukul and residential hostels across Telangana including Hyderabad on Saturday, December 14.

During the visit, the chief minister, ministers and officials will also have lunch with the hostel students to assess the current conditions.

The chief minister will be picking any of the residential schools either in Hyderabad or Vikarabad districts. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka will inspect Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare Residential (MJPBCWR) Junior College (girls) in Bonakal of Madhira constituency.

Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu will visit MJPBCWR Junior College (girls) in Mailaram village of Ghanpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district.

Revenue minister Ponguleti will inspect Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School and Junior College in Madiripuram village of Tirumalayapalem mandal in Khammam district, whereas BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar will visit Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College (boys) in Shaikpet of Hyderabad district.

Forests and endowments minister Konda Surekha has been schedule to inspect Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College in Hathnura mandal of Sangareddy district.

Women and child welfare minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) will visit Tribal Welfare High School in Neradigonda village of Adilabad district. Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao will inspect Ekalavya Model Residential School in Gundugulapalli village of Dammapeta mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao will be inspecting Telangana social Welfare Residential School (girls) in Kollapur of Nagarkurnool district.