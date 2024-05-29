2 Hyderabad men booked for passing remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police registered a case against two people for allegedly making blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

The two men who made the remarks against the Prophet Muhammad have been identified as Rajiv Singh and Satish Jadhav. They also reportedly passed the remarks on Instagram and repeated the same in a whatsapp group in Hyderabad.

A complaint was lodged against them with the Jeedimetla police station and a case was booked subsequently by invoking sections 153A, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of IT ACT.

This is however not the first time in recent times that remarks have been passed against Prophet Muhammad. In 2022, BJP MLA Raja Singh also released a video passing derogatory remarks in response to the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government allowing comedia Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad.

Raja Singhs’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad led to almost a riot like situation breaking out, as several Muslim youth had come on to the streets in protest. The police had eventually arrested the BJP MLA and he was jailed for about three months and was even suspended from the BJP.

His suspension was eventually lifted and he contested from the Goshamahal Assembly seat in the last year’s Assembly elections and won. The BJP MLA claimed that he did not intend to insult the Prophet Muhammad but that he was only imitating Faurqui.