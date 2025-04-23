2 illegal immigrants, 4 agents held in Malakpet with fake documents

Hyderabad: Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by Hyderabad police for illegally entering India, along with four agents accused of preparing fake birth certificates and other forged documents for them.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Hasibul and Rohan Saha, both Bangladeshi nationals, along with four agents, including Mohd Muqeed, Temura Sai Kiran, Gaddameedi Rajnikant, and Duddu Sudheer Kumar.

According to reports, Mohammad Hasibul, a native of Dhaka, Bangladesh, entered India illegally four years ago via the Benapole District and crossed into West Bengal using the donkey route, paying Rs 25,000 to traffickers. He settled in South Hourah, Kolkata, where he worked as a karate trainer earning Rs 20,000 per month. During this time, he obtained a fake Aadhaar card under the name Jovan Chowdhury.

In December 2023, Hasibul met Jaya Chowdary, a woman from Malakpet, on Facebook. He fraudulently married her, concealing his true identity, and moved to Malakpet. There, he started an online garment business and worked as a food delivery agent for Zomato and Swiggy.

Eight months ago, while in Malakpet, Hasibul used the services of agents Mohd Muqeed, Temura Sai Kiran, and Gaddameedi Rajnikant to obtain a fake birth certificate from Narsingi Municipality, claiming he was born in Ranga Reddy District.

Using the fake birth certificate, he secured an Indian voter ID through Rajnikant and also applied for an original Aadhaar card.

Hasibul later helped his friend, Rohan Saha, a fellow Bangladeshi illegally residing in Kolkata, by bringing him to Malakpet in March 2025. He sheltered Saha and helped him obtain a fake Aadhaar card to regularise his stay in India.

Based on credible information, the Hyderabad police arrested the accused.