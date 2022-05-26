2 Indian expats in Dubai win Rs 7 Cr each in Duty-Free draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 7,76,16,500) in Dubai Duty-Free draw on Wednesday, May 25.

Indian expatriate Rahul Ramanan, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 389 after buying the lucky ticket number 0595, which he had purchased online on April 30.

The 47-year-old Johnson Jacob, who works as a workshop supervisor in UAE, won after his winning ticket number 4059 was picked in the Millennium Millionaire Series 390, which he purchased online on May 13.

Johnson Jacob has also been a regular Dubai Duty-Free draw participant for around eight years now. He has purchased the ticket along with a family friend.

“Thank you Dubai Duty-Free for this wonderful opportunity. Your promotion has been helping a lot of people, so I pray that it will continue for a long time,” Johnson told Khaleej Times.

Ramanan was unavailable for immediate comment.

Ramanan and Jacob are the 189th and 190th Indian nationals, to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Other winners

An Indian national based in Dubai, Jitendra Sharma, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black), (ticket number 0484) in Finest Surprise Series no 1805, which he purchased on April 30 on his way to Mumbai, India for a vacation.

28-year-old Dubai-based Indian expatriate Nafseer Cheloor, won a BMW S 1000 R (Hockenheim Silver Metallic) motorbike, (ticket number 0693) in Finest Surprise Series no. 498, which he purchased online on April 29.