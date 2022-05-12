55-yr-old Indian wins Rs 7cr in Dubai Duty Free draw for 2nd time

Abu Dhabi: A 55-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of 1 million dollars (Rs 7,73,38,500) in Dubai Duty-Free draw for the second time on Wednesday, May 11.

The winner of the draw Sree Sunil Sreedharan, who hails from Kerala, India, runs his own online trading business in Dubai, won after his winning ticket number 1938 was picked in the Millennium Millionaire Series 388, which he purchased online on Tuesday, April 10.

Sreedharan has also been a regular Dubai Duty-Free draw participant for around 20 years now.

He previously won a 1 million dollar in Millennium Millionaire Series 310 with ticket number 4638 in September 2019. Incredibly, he also won a Range Rover HSE 360PS car in Finest Surprise Series 1746 with ticket number 1293 in February 2020.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for making me a second time winner of $1 million. I’m encouraging everyone to participate in this amazing promotion and be patient. I am certainly a proof of that!” he told Dubai Duty Free.

Sreedharan is the 187th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.