2 injured after guard fires outside Delhi’s Rohini court

New Delhi: Two persons sustained minor injuries after a security guard posted at Rohini Court fired a shot on the ground to stop a fight between three people outside the Court premises in the national capital on Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal said around 9.40 a.m. a quarrel took place between two advocates Sanjeev Chaudhary, Rishi Chopra and a public person Rohit Beri outside the Rohini Court.

“During the scuffle they entered Court’s Gate no 8, where they were thrashing each other,” the DCP said.

At this time, a Constable of Nagaland Armed Police, deployed at the gate, intervened in the situation and a shot was fired pointing towards the ground.

Two people sustained minor injuries due to the concrete projectiles as a result of fire, the official said.

Meanwhile, North Delhi lawyers Association General Secretary Advocate Vineet Jindal termed the incident as ‘really unfortunate’ and demanded strict legal action against the security personnel.

“It is really unfortunate that a security officer at District Court Rohini premises opened fire on an advocate from his gun. The security officers are here to safeguard court premises and the stakeholders, not to harm them,” he told IANS.

The work has stopped at the Rohini Court and the lawyers are planning to go on a strike.