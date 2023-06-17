2 injured after mobs attempt to torch houses of BJP leaders in Imphal

Similarly, a crowd tried to vandalise the home of Sharda Devi, BJP (women's) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight. Security forces managed to disperse the youth.

Published: 17th June 2023 10:24 am IST
Imphal: Security personnel stand guard at violence-hit Konung Mamang area during the ongoing ethnic clashes, in Imphal East district, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Imphal: Two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials said on Saturday.

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night.

An attempt was also made to loot of Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen.

Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Rapid Action Force held joint marches till midnight through the state capital to halt rioters from congregating.

A mob of approximately 1,000 people came together to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound.

RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Another mob tried to set the house of Biswajeet, MLA on fire. RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd.

Another mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it.

Published: 17th June 2023 10:24 am IST
