2 Iranian actresses charged for not wearing headscarf in public

Tehran: The Iranian police have filed charges against two prominent actresses for appearing in public without the obligatory headscarf in the Islamic Republic, Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Iranian police announced the filing of a judicial complaint against actresses Katayoun Riahi and Pantea Bahram, for committing the crime of removing the headscarf in a public place and publishing pictures on social media.

According to AFP, last week, pictures of 53-year-old Bahram, went viral on social media after she posed without a headscarf at a film screening, while 61-year-old Riahi, posted several photos taken in public places around Tehran in which she did not wear a headscarf.

مرکز اطلاع رسانی پلیس از تشکیل پرونده قضایی برای خانمها #کتایون_ریاحی و #پانته‌آ_بهرام " بعلت "جرمِ کشف حجاب" و انتشار تصاویر در فضای مجازی خبر داد!



جنگ بامردم برای #حجاب_اجبارى را رسما کلید زده اند؛

اما یادشان باشد "اولین خون" را آنها ریختند..#نه_به_حجاب_اجباری#زن_زندگی_آزادی pic.twitter.com/Mg4FnONiHV — Dr.mahsima.pooyafard (@m_pooyafard) April 25, 2023

If the two actresses are prosecuted, they may be fined or imprisoned.

In mid-April, the Iranian government announced a campaign of violations to suppress women who defy the compulsory dress code in Iran.

In the aftermath of the Iranian revolution in 1979, laws in Iran obligated women, both Iranian and foreign, to wear a headscarf in public places.

In recent months, Iran has witnessed protests after the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16, after she was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for not adhering to the strict dress code.

After the protests erupted, women could be seen walking around without headscarves in Tehran and other cities, without being subject to any police action or alert.