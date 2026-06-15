2 killed, 7 injured in massive fire at Mysuru bar and restaurant

Mysuru: A devastating fire accident at a popular bar and restaurant in Karnataka’s Mysuru claimed two lives and left seven others injured on Monday, June 15. The incident occurred at the well-known Fox Den Liquor Garage Bar and Restaurant located near Dattagalli on Ring Road in the city’s RT Nagar area.

According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. The blaze spread rapidly through the establishment, engulfing large portions of the building within minutes and creating panic among customers and staff present inside.

The deceased have been identified as Sahin (26), a native of Darjeeling, and Prakash (24), originally from Nepal. Both were employees of the establishment and reportedly got trapped inside the building as the fire intensified. They succumbed to burn injuries at the spot.

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25 people inside hotel, bar

Seven others sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals, including Suyog Hospital and Apollo Hospital, for treatment. Authorities said some of the injured suffered burns, while others were hurt while attempting to escape from the smoke-filled building.

Sources said more than 25 people were present inside the hotel and bar premises when the fire broke out. As thick smoke quickly spread across the building, several people found themselves trapped. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The fire brigade successfully rescued seven individuals from the burning structure. Witnesses stated that panic gripped those inside as dense smoke reduced visibility and blocked exit routes. In a desperate attempt to save themselves, some occupants reportedly jumped from the upper floor of the building, resulting in additional injuries.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control. The operation prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures and averted a larger tragedy.

Probe launched to determine cause of fire

Police officials also reached the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. A detailed investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and to verify whether all mandatory fire safety measures were in place at the establishment.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety compliance in commercial establishments, particularly bars, pubs and restaurants operating in densely populated urban areas. Authorities are expected to examine safety clearances, electrical systems and emergency evacuation arrangements at the premises as part of the investigation.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination, while further inquiry into the incident is underway.