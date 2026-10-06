2 killed in Israeli strike in Gaza as demolitions continue

Gaza: Two Israeli airstrikes killed two people and severely injured at least one in Gaza City, health officials at the city’s al-Shifa Hospital said.

The Israeli military said it targeted militants in both strikes, including one near the municipal park, a densely populated part of the city.

It was the latest deadly attack since a ceasefire took effect nearly a year ago. More than 1,460 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, whose figures are generally considered reliable by the United Nations and independent experts.

Also Read Israelis scarred by Oct 7 struggle to see Gaza beyond a threat

Israel demolishes Palestinian apartments in east Jerusalem

Israeli authorities tore down a five-story building in east Jerusalem on Tuesday, October 6, the latest in a string of home demolitions to hit predominantly Palestinian neighbourhoods in the city.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attended the demolition and said that Israeli authorities had demolished more than 10,000 structures built without permits over the past year and a half.

דחפורי המשילות לא נחים לרגע, והבוקר בשכונת א-טור במזרח ירושלים! רק ככה זה עובד! pic.twitter.com/4Ye1HP9C5w — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 6, 2026

Palestinians say the process of procuring construction permits is nearly impossible for them in East Jerusalem. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war. Today it is home to almost 400,000 Palestinians.

Fayez Saeed Khalafawi, an apartment owner in the demolished building, said his family received notice of the demolition on Monday, October 5. He had requested a postponement for an appeal. He said he had applied for four permits and that dozens of residents could be displaced as a result.

“This has become political … a displacement process. They demolish our house so we put up a tent. Where are we supposed to go?” he said.

Israelis mark 3 years since deadliest day in country’s history

Israel was shrouded in mourning this week as the country marks three years since Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack. The country began commemorations Monday — the anniversary of the attack in the Jewish calendar — and is scheduled to hold more on the international calendar anniversary on Wednesday, October 7.

Also Read Years of war leave Israel at risk of civil conflict: CIA

During the attack, militants killed some 1,200 people and took 251 hostage, sparking a war that later spread across the region.

The attack left lasting trauma in Israel, including in communities near the Gaza border. Israelis there are still grappling with a lost sense of security. Some struggle to see Palestinians as anything other than a threat, even after nearly three years of fighting that has destroyed most of Gaza and killed 74,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in the territory.