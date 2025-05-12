2 men held for raping 20-yr-old female student in Hyderabad

The incident occurred on May 3.

Hyderabad: A female student was allegedly raped by two men, including her male friend, police said on Monday, May 12.

According to reports, the incident occurred on May 3. A 20-year-old final-year biomedical student from Chennai was in Hyderabad for an internship at a local institute. That night, she and the accused attended a party where they consumed alcohol.

Later, the two men allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Following her complaint, a case was registered, and both men were taken into custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)

