2 mosques covered in Aligarh by police ahead of Holi

Aligarh: At least two mosques in the city have been covered with tarpaulin to avoid people splashing colours on them on Holi in the city have been covered with tarpaulin to avoid people splashing colours on them on Holi, city police said here on Sunday, March 24.

One of the mosques that has been covered thus is Halwaaiyan mosque in the Sabzi Mandi area, and the other is located at Delhi Gate, Circle Officer, City, Abhay Pandey told reporters.

He said the decision was taken after talks with religious leaders.

Pandey said that a flag march was conducted in the sensitive areas with a message of peace and police pickets have been set up in the old city areas.