2 mysterious spaces spotted in Bigg Boss 20 house

Mumbai: Finally, the wait is over! The first inside visuals of the Bigg Boss 20 house are here, and fans are already going gaga over its stunning theme and quirky installations.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere this Sunday, September 6. While the contestants entering the house have been keeping fans curious, this season’s theme, ‘Vardaan’, has also been grabbing attention.

After designing the Bigg Boss house for 19 years, renowned art director Omung Kumar has handed over the baton to Varsha Jain, who has previously designed houses for Bigg Boss South.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Bigg Boss 20 house

Spread across 10,000 square feet with 104 cameras, the Bigg Boss 20 house follows a surreal duality theme, blending a wild, animal-inspired jungle with a dreamlike fantasy world.

But what has caught viewers’ attention the most are two mysterious new spaces – Room No. 20 and Room 2X.

Image Source: BBTAK/X

These secret spaces are expected to bring major surprises for both contestants and viewers, with unexpected twists and game-changing moments reportedly locked inside.

The house also features several quirky installations, including a gorilla guarding the bathroom entrance, a fox near the bedroom, a shark-themed swimming pool and a giant teapot throne leaking hot chocolate.

Adding another interesting twist, all contestants will have to share one common bedroom, which could lead to plenty of interpersonal drama, alliances and heated moments. Meanwhile, the kitchen has been given a unique makeover and reimagined as a ‘BB Food Truck’.

The full house tour offers a closer look at the new design and its many surprises.

Are you excited to see what Room No. 20 and Room 2X have in store for the contestants? Comment below!