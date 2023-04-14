2 pets rescued after video showing woman thrashing dog goes viral

The dog has suffered a lot of injuries, they said, adding that the woman has claimed that it had tried to bite her.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th April 2023 10:08 am IST
2 pets rescued after video showing woman thrashing dog goes viral
video showing woman thrashing dog in elevator (Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter)

Gurugram: Two pet dogs were rescued after a video showing a woman slamming a dog in an elevator of a society here surfaced online, police said on Thursday.

The canines were rescued following a complaint filed by the volunteers of People for Animals (PFA) an animal welfare organisation.

According to the police, a father-son duo in Sector 109 had kept two dogs of foreign breeds which were looked after by their domestic help. On Wednesday, she had taken the animals to the society’s park and while returning to the flat, the help slammed one of the dogs thrice on the elevator’s floor. The entire act was caught on a CCTV camera.

MS Education Academy

The dog has suffered a lot of injuries, they said, adding that the woman has claimed that it had tried to bite her.

Manjunath Kamath, a member of PFA said it was a case of cruelty against animalS and they will file a written complaint with the police.

The resident welfare association (RWA) of the society has refused to divulge any information about the incident.

“We have not received any complaint yet. If we get any complaint, action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Aman Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bajghera Police Station.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th April 2023 10:08 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button