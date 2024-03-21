2 Ranga Reddy district Legal Metrology officials arrested over bribe

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials here arrested two officials of the Legal Metrology department from the Ranga Reddy district unit for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 for doing official work.

S Uma Rani, district inspector, legal metrology (weights and measures) Ranga Reddy district demanded the amount of Rs. 10,000 through D Mallesham, a senior technician from the complainant S Giridhar Rao for doing official work.

Giridhar Rao came to the Legal Metrology department to stamping and generation of validity certificates for the work done for 25 electronic weighing machines pertaining to NATCO company. The bribe amount was collected from the possession of Mallesham and both his hands yielded positive results in chemical tests, said the ACB in a press release.

Uma Rani and Mallesham have been arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally.