2 Ranga Reddy district Legal Metrology officials arrested over bribe

The ACB arrested both the officers from the Legal Metrology department for seeking a bribe of Rs 10000.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st March 2024 6:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: CBI arrests four persons for alleged bribery cases
Representative image

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials here arrested two officials of the Legal Metrology department from the Ranga Reddy district unit for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 for doing official work.

S Uma Rani, district inspector, legal metrology (weights and measures) Ranga Reddy district demanded the amount of Rs. 10,000 through D Mallesham, a senior technician from the complainant S Giridhar Rao for doing official work.

Giridhar Rao came to the Legal Metrology department to stamping and generation of validity certificates for the work done for 25 electronic weighing machines pertaining to NATCO company. The bribe amount was collected from the possession of Mallesham and both his hands yielded positive results in chemical tests, said the ACB in a press release.

MS Education Academy

Uma Rani and Mallesham have been arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 21st March 2024 6:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button