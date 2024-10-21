2 Reported upcoming Pakistani dramas of Durefishan Saleem

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem, known for her standout performances in popular dramas like Khaie, Jaise Aapki Marzi, and Ishq Murshid, is making a much-anticipated return to television.

After winning the hearts of viewers with her captivating roles, fans have eagerly awaited her next project, and the wait seems to be over as Durefishan has reportedly signed two projects.

Durefishan Saleem’s Upcoming Projects

First is Hashim Nadeem’s upcoming drama Sanwal Yaar Piya.

Originally, the script for Sanwal Yaar Piya was offered to Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz, and Imran Ashraf. However, the project was temporarily shelved after Iqra Aziz backed out due to the domestic violence allegations against Feroze Khan.

Although details such as the premiere date and full cast remain under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates.

In addition to her new Pakistani project, rumors are swirling that Durefishan is set to make her international debut. She is reportedly joining the second season of the Turkish TV series Selahaddin Eyyubi, a historical show based on the legendary Sultan Saladin.

If confirmed, this would mark a significant milestone in Durefishan’s career as she ventures into the Turkish entertainment industry, following her continued success in Pakistan.

Durefishan’s fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing her on both Pakistani and international screens, and her upcoming projects have generated a lot of buzz. Are you excited to see her back on screens? Comment below.