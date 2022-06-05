2 Saudi delegations to visit US to improve economic ties

Riyadh: Two Saudi government delegations plan to visit the United States this month to sign economic agreements.

This comes “at a time when Riyadh and Washington are intensifying their efforts to repair their tense relations with the aim of paving the way for US President Joe Biden’s visit,” according to Reuters.

The first delegation is expected to visit Washington on June 15, headed by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, while the second delegation, headed by Investment Minister Khaled Al-Falih, intends to visit the United States by the end of the month.

The two delegations are expected to include dozens of government officials and directors of Saudi companies who will discuss concluding agreements in a number of sectors such as transportation, logistics and renewable energy.

Biden announced, on Friday, that he may soon travel to Saudi Arabia, on a trip that several sources say is expected and may witness holding talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden’s visit will help repair relations with the kingdom, which have been strained by high energy prices, the war in Yemen and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

The position of the United States is changing due to its fear of the Kingdom’s tendency to deepen its relations with China and Russia.

“Regardless of whether Biden’s visit will take place or not, the two sides are working to restore relations to normal at the institutional level and in various sectors,” one of the officials said.

NBC News reported, on Saturday, that President Biden’s trip to the Middle East has been postponed from late June to next July.