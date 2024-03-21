2 soldiers killed, 15 injured in suicide attack in Pakistan

The area had been cordoned off for investigations. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st March 2024 5:00 pm IST
2 soldiers killed, 15 injured in suicide attack in Pakistan
2 soldiers killed, 15 injured in suicide attack in Pakistan

Islamabad: Two soldiers were killed and 15 others injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan’s northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, March 21, official sources confirmed.

The incident happened in Dera Ismail Khan district of the province when some unknown militants opened fire at a convoy of security forces, Xinhua news agency reported, citing sources from the Counter Terrorism Department.

Also Read
Cash-strapped Pakistan seeking 24th bailout, IMF confirms

The firing was followed by the suicide attack in which the two soldiers including a military driver were killed, the sources added.

MS Education Academy

The area had been cordoned off for investigations. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st March 2024 5:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button