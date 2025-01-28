2 Telangana cops held for Rs 1.4L bribe over PDS rice scam

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector at Thirumalagiri police station in Suryapet along with a police constable was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding Rs 3 lakh and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 via PhonePe.

The accused was identified as Vukkurthy Suresh and Nagaraju.

According to reports, the bribe was linked to preventing the complainant’s arrest in a Public Distribution System (PDS) ration rice case at Thirumalagiri police station. The accused allegedly demanded the money in exchange for resolving issues related to the distribution of ration rice to a local beneficiary.

On January 25, the constable received Rs 30,000 in his account and on January 28, an additional Rs 70,000 was paid through him. The total bribe amounted to Rs 1.40 lakh including Rs 1 lakh to the sub-inspector and Rs 40,000 to the constable.

The tainted bribe of Rs 70,000 was recovered from the constable’s possession, and a chemical test on his fingers confirmed the presence of the bribe amount.

Further investigation is ongoing.

The ACB urges the general public to report bribery incidents via their toll-free helpline, 1064.

Similarly, a sub-inspector and two constables of Hyderabad police were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) after they were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 and 2,000 respectively.

The sub-inspector, R Pavan through constable Ch Ramakrishna demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from one Mohsin for closing a case. The deal was later settled for Rs 15,000.

The accused Hyderabad police officials were produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB court.